Justice refusing to Sign
Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is refusing to sign a budget passed by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature, saying the cuts to state programs and services are still too deep. But he’s allowing it to take effect without his signature. Both houses approved the $4.225 billion general revenue budget last week after failing to resolve their impasse over tax changes that would have raised revenue and limited budget cuts for the fiscal year starting on July 1, just a few days from now.