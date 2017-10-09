Rare Mussels Are Making a Comeback

Biologists with the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery are bringing back what may be the rarest freshwater mussels in the world. The pearlymussel once could be found throughout the lower Ohio River and many of its larger tributaries was negatively impacted over the years by the damming of the Ohio River to accommodate river transportation and dredging and became endangered. Efforts started in 2013 to reintroduce the mussels, and the Gazette Mail reports this year they propagated over 3,000. It’s a pilot program that will continue to be monitored.