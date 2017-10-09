Insurance Company Will Stop Covering Oxycontin

Insurance giant Cigna says it will no longer cover prescriptions for OxyContin starting Jan. 1st in an effort to curb drug abuse. Those who need OxyContin will have something similar to use in its place – a drug called Xtempza ER, which has the same end result as Oxycontin when it comes to pain relief. The formulation of the alternative drug is different, so it’s harder to tamper with. The West Virginia Board of Pharmacists supports the move by Cigna.