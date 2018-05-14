Police Investigate Slingshot Damage to Cars

In late April somone damaged cars in South Charleston with a slingshot, and it happened again last Thursday and Friday near Dunbar. Dunbar police said Friday they believe someone is shooting at vehicles on Interstate 64. The cars were hit while traveling on I-64 east near Dunbar in the fast lane late last week, and a few weeks ago in South Charleston between Kanawha Turnpike and Montrose Drive. The object the size of a marbleshattered windows, left marks on a car and even hit a person through the window. Anyone with tips should call police.