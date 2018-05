Free music down by the river will return to the capital city this summer for the Live on the Levee concert series. They’re planning on 20 first-time performers, 10 national touring acts and seven returning favorites. Concerts will be at Haddad Riverfront Park on 15 Fridays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. The lineup includes Trent Harmon, The Steel Wheels, Voodoo Katz, and the Charles Walker Band, and fireworks are part of many of the shows.