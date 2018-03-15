No Charges for Driver After Child Runs Into the SUV with a Bike

Deputies are investigating after an accident involving a child and a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. B-D Humphreys said a white SUV was traveling Davidson Avenue in Rand and passing through the intersection with Elaine Drive when a six year old child on a bicycle struck the passenger side of the SUV, which left the scene but was soon located. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling safely and slowly through the intersection prior to and after the crash, and no citations were issued. The child will be okay.