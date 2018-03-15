Local Schools Join National Walkout

Kanawha County students were part of the national movement on Wednesday to honor Florida school shooting victims. Capital High school were among the Kanawha County students that walked out of schools at 10 a.m., to take a national stand against guns. South Charleston High school students, along with middle school students at Horace Man Middle in Kanawha City also walked out of their classrooms.

The walkout lasted for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. Wednesday to ask Congress to draft more laws to keep schools safe.