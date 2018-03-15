Two attempted child abduction cases may be linked

Police are investigating two separate child abduction cases…The most recent attempt happened in Cross Lanes. A boy said two men tried to grab him Tuesday as he was walking home from the school bus…St. Albans police are investigating another child abduction case that happened last week when a man tried to lure a child into a vehicle at a baseball field. Investigators say the description of one of the men in the Cross Lanes incident matches one of the men in the St. Albans case.