There are many flags in Nitro’s World War I Museum, but 92-year-old Clyde Mynes has a few favorites. One is a small American flag he carried in Berlin during World War II. The other, now tattered and worn, was the first flag to fly over Nitro a century ago. Nitro, which turns 100 years old this year, kicked off a year’s worth of centennial celebrations at the town’s World War I Museum on Thursday.