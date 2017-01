The 100th birthday of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd happens this year, and a traveling exhibit commemorating Byrd’s life and career is coming to Wheeling Jesuit University this month. The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown has assembled the display “Robert C. Byrd: Senator, Statesman, West Virginian.” The exhibit will be on display between Jan. 24 and Feb. 16 at WJU’s art gallery in Kirby Hall.