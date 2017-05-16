Nitro Honors World War 1 History With New Park

The city of Nitro has unveiled a park in honor of local military veterans. The Living Memorial Park was dedicated recently in celebration of the town’s centennial and includes a statue of a World War I soldier, a fountain, a patriotic mural and more than 300 engraved pavers honoring veterans. Three people were added to the city’s Wall of Fame: country music singer Kathy Mattea, retired major league baseball umpire Larry Barnett, and the late major league baseball player Lew Burdette. Nitro was founded during World War I when a federal ammunitions plant was built to supply explosives for use in the war.