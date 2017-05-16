WVU Looks to Attract More International Students

West Virginia University wants to increase its enrollment of international students. The Dominion Post reports the university recently released a bid request as it seeks companies to help with an overseas marketing effort. Companies have until May 19 to submit bids. According to the request, WVU’s recruitment campaign would concentrate on China and India, but the university will consider proposals to attract students from any foreign country. Currently there are about 2,300 international students enrolled at WVU. Overall the Morgantown campus had nearly 28,500 students last fall. WVU says it has students from 107 countries.