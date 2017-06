Another West Virginia mining death is being investigated in Boone County. State officials say Rodney Osborne died last night while working at Gateway Eagle Mine operated by Kentucky based Rockwell Mining. The 32-year-old is the fifth mining death this year in the state and the eighth nation-wide. Governor Tomblin and the state’s first lady are offering condolences and asking West Virginians to join them in praying for Osborne’s family and friends.