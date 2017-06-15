West Virginia’s #AlmostHeaven campaign is reaching a lot of people. The Division of Tourism launched the campaign last week and it’s topped five million on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The division will continue to give away two #AlmostHeaven vacation packages every day until the campaign’s conclusion on West Virginia Day, which is next Tuesday. The Tourism Commissioner calls it a grassroots movement that’s multiplying the effectiveness of paid advertising and showing the world that West Virginia truly is a world-class tourism destination.