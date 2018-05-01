Mike Tyson Wants to Grow Hemp in West Virginia

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s company wants to grow hemp in West Virginia. Tyson Holistic Holdings, LLC would grow other crops too like lavender and soy on reclaimed coal mine lands, and Tyson was in Charleson Monday to present the details to business leaders. Eyewitness News reports the company is looking for licensed farmers to work with, with the goal of ultimately help the opioid epidemic. A spokesperson said Tyson Holistics will see small growth in hemp this year, but the big boom of growing the product will be in 2019.