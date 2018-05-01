Meeting Times Announced for PEIA Input

Times and locations have been announced for 21 public outreach meetings that will be conducted throughout West Virginia by the PEIA Task Force that is researching on how to solve long-term issues with the insurance program for public employees. Meetings will run through June 11. Locations and times include Huntington tonight at Marshall University, May 24th in Beckley at 6:30 p.m. at Tamarack Conference Center, May 31 in Logan at Logan High School, June 2 in Elkins at Phil Gainer Community Center, and June 11, Charleston at 6:30 p.m. The State Culture Center. Anyone who would like to submit input online can do that at the task force’s website at www.peiataskforce.wv.gov.