Senator Joe Manchin says he’s seen no evidence “whatsoever” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Appearing Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” the West Virginia Democrat says as far as collusion with Russia, “we haven’t seen any of that whatsoever.” Manchin also praised special counsel Robert Mueller [[ MUL’-ur ]] for his integrity and years leading the FBI as director. Manchin says he would accept Mueller’s conclusion into the Russian investigation of the 2016 election.