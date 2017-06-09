Number Error Means Upward Bounds Misses Out on Funds

A $104 mistake will mean West Virginia State University loses out on a half million dollars in federal funding. The Gazette-Mail reports the school asked for different amounts on an 65-page application for the Upward Bound program, and they had to show how the money would be used.

The numbers were off by $104. That math error disqualified the application during the pre-screening process and th full application wasn’t considered. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has urged the head of the education department to reconsider the school’s application, but it doesn’t look likely. WVSU will apply for more Upward Bound funding next spring.