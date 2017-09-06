Judge Outlines Three Options in Nicholas School Consolidation Plan

The West Virginia Board of Education and school superintendent were in court Tuesday trying to persuade a judge to hold off on forcing them to approve a Nicholas County school consolidation plan. Eyewitness News says Judge Duke Bloom did not grant the West Virginia Board of Education’s request to hold off on his decision to force the state agency to approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan. Bloom on Tuesday gave the state board three choices: Pass the Nicholas plan conditionally to the outcome of the state board’s appeal to the state Supreme Court. Get a stay, but only by posting a $130 million bond. Nicholas County wants the state board to post a $130 million bond if it gets the delay. Do nothing and be in contempt. Under the Nicholas board’s plan, five schools would be closed and would be consolidated into two schools.