Shawnee Park Sports Complex Moves Forward

Studies have come back clear, and Kanawha County has plans to move ahead with the Shawnee Park Sports Complex. Test results for chemicals in the soil and ground water came back clean and there’s no danger to the public, after worries that there might have been contamination from the Dow Chemical plant. Kanawha County Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed sports complex Tuesday as part of the development process, and they hope to break ground on the project by November. The target opening for the new baseball, softball, and soccer fields is July 2018.