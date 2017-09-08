Hurricane Irma Tracks Toward Miami

Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 people as the dangerous Category 5 storm marched across the Caribbean Thursday and makes its way toward Florida. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government. Irma could impact our weather by Tuesday or Wednesday, in the form of a tropcial depression.