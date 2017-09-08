Governor Urges Support for Road Projects

Gov. Jim Justice has urged voters to support a roads referendum during a town hall meeting in Beckley. Residents will vote Oct. 7 on his plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges. Justice said that the bonds issue is a “terrific idea” that would bring tens of thousands of jobs and generate revenue for the state. To support the road repairs in the short term, lawmakers increased taxes on gasoline and car sales and several motor vehicle fees.