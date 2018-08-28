Girls Night Out Raises Funds for YWCA

Money raised from last Saturday’s YWCA Girls Night Out event goes to support the mission of helping women and children in domestic violence and abuse situations. Girls Night Out drew an estimated 1,600 women and that will support the YWCA Charleston safe house, court advocacy, and the 24 hours crisis line. And it’s the guys’ turn this fall. Guys Night Out will be held October 13 and benefits YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. The event will be at Oakes Field in South Charleston.