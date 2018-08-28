Three Rooms Still Closed at Capital High School
Classes were back in session Monday at Capital High School after being closed all of last week over mold issues. Air quality tests continue, and the school is still dealing with three rooms that are below standards. Students will avoid those two offices and a computer lab until the air quality tests come back clean. There were twenty five classrooms and offices that failed mold tests last week, and that caused the closure of the school. They’ll continue to monitor it this fall.