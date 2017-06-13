FestivALL Gets Underway Thursday

Charleston’s 10-day FestivALL launches this week, and events include concerts, a chili cook-off, free ice cream and wiener dog races in addition to a lot of art displays and performances. Events get underway Thursday with opening ceremonies and continue Friday with Court Street Live in front of Charleston Town Center, and then Live on the Levee after that. A 5-mile Run For Your Life race happens Saturday morning, and the FestivALL Art Parade heads down Capitol Street that morning too. FestivALL runs for ten days, and partners with over 80 arts and community organizations and hundreds of local, regional, national and international artists each year.