Sen. Manchin to Join ‘Ride for Heroes’

The third annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes has been set for next month to benefit the West Virginia National Guard Foundation, families of Fallen West Virginia Service Members and establishment of a new Gold Star monument in West Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin said he will serve as Special Guest Road Captain for the event July 8. The round-trip ride will travel from South Charleston to Millwood, ending with a free picnic at National Guard Headquarters at Coonskin in Charleston. Harley-Davidson of WV in South Charleston is a partner for the ride and can provide further information, or visit http://www.facebook.com/rideforfallenserviceheroes .