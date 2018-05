A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after he hit and killed a man with his vehicle. Thirty-eight-year-old Morgan Vandergriff was driving erratically on Ranch Lake Boulevard in Rocky Step yesterday afternoon and failed to stop for a school bus. A man was standing in his driveway and tried to flag down Vandergriff, when he ran off the side of the road and hit and killed the victim. Police think it may have been intentional.