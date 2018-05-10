3 people arrested for elder abuse and child abuse

Three people are under arrest for elder abuse and child abuse. Eight-eight-year-old Nora Dunlap died Wednesday night. A CAMC social worker advised police that Dunlap showed signs of severe neglect. Dunlap’s daughter, Lisa Jean Dunlap, and her granddaughter Kayla Lea Rogers and her husband, John Rogers, have been charged with abuse or neglect. Two children were found in the home on Beuhring Avenue with drug paraphernalia beside their beds. Charges against Lisa Dunlap are expected to be upgraded.