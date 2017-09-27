Drug Court to Hold Graduation Thursday

The Kanawha County Adult Drug Court will hold its 19th graduation ceremony on Thursday at the Kanawha County Courthouse. The Drug Court opened on May 13, 2009 and since opening the program has graduated 110 participants and welcomed 11 drug free babies into Kanawha County. The Drug Court aims to reduce crime and convictions through judicially supervised substance abuse treatment, rehabilitation, and intense monitoring with the goal of returning drug-free, law abiding, and productive citizens to the community.