DNR Website Adds Interactive Map for Hunters

West Virginia wildlife officials say an online interactive map with information about hunting and fishing around the state has been updated.

The DNR says the map at www.wvdnr.gov can be useful for hikers and boaters as well. Hunters can find the location of license agents, check stations, public shooting ranges, wildlife management areas, hunter access roads and hiking trails. It can also show fishing and boating access sites, trout-stocked streams, public fishing lakes and float trips.