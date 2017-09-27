Hospital Purchase

A Tennessee company has completed its purchase of a West Virginia psychiatric hospital and two affiliates. Brentwood, Tennessee-based Meridian Behavioral Health Systems announced the conclusion of its purchase of Charleston’s Highland Hospital, which has 80 acute-care beds along with a 24-bed children’s residential treatment facility. Included in the sale is Highland Health Center, a 16-bed substance abuse treatment and detoxification program, and outpatient provider Process Strategies.