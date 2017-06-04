Consumers eligible for Settlement

West Virginia consumers have until June 25 to file claims for their share of a settlement with a pharmaceutical company. The Register-Herald reports consumers are eligible for the settlement if they purchased the drug Provigil or its generic, Modafinil, between June 24, 2006 and March 31, 2012. The drug is a treatment for narcolepsy. The money comes from a $360,000 settlement with the drug-maker Cephalon. Officials say that caused consumers to pay millions more for the drug during that time because a generic was unavailable.