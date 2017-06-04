In case there was any doubt, Senator Joe Manchin wants to keep his seat in the Senate. The Democrat announced yesterday that he intends to run for re-election, and also plans to continue to work across the aisle on some issues. often time, the Democrat’s stance with the GOP and President Trump has him at odds with his own party. Out of work coal miner Bo Copley, and the daughter of a coal miner, Paula Swearengin have announced that they plan to challenge Manchin in the primary.