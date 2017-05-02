Commissioners Want More Information on Dow Suit

Kanawha County Commissioners want more information about West Virginia State University’s lawsuit against the Dow Chemical Company. Commissioners are reviewing the lawsuit along with the Parks and Rec Board, and they’re contacted the DEP for more information about underground water issues at WVSU. Specifically, they’re checking to make sure there is no effect on Shawnee Park that sits right next to WVSU. The multi-sports complex that is in the works at Shawnee Park is still a go, with no slowdowns planned. WVSU announced last week that they plan to sue Dow for allegedly contaminating the groundwater underneath the campus.