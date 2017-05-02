Circus Makes Last Stop in Charleston This Weekend

This will be the final visit ever for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus is winding down its run with the final show May 21st in Uniondale, New York. Ringling Brothers will put on four days of shows this week at the Charleston Civic Center as part of the farewell tour. The performances are scheduled at the Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4; 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, according to Ringling’s website.