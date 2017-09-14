Coal Dust 5K Happens This Weekend in Williamson

The Frank O’Brien Memorial Coal Dust 5K/10K or one-mile walk is coming up this weekend in Williamson. It’ll be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and those running will literally get “dusted” with black powder at certain intervals. The Williamson Daily News compares the coal dust run to some of the Color Runs that are held throughout the country that splash contestants with colored powder. The race will go through downtown Williamson and end in front of the historic Coal House on Second Avenue. Registration is available online or the day of the event at the Coal House.