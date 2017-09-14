Lt. Baylous Nominated for US Marshal

President Donald Trump has nominated a West Virginia state trooper to be U.S. marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. The White House announced Tuesday that Michael T. Baylous has been nominated for the post. The nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate. Baylous is currently a lieutenant and public information officer for the state police. The White House said in a news release that he has served the agency since 1994 and was previously in the Marine Corps Reserves in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.