Arrests Made in Ohio Murder Cold Case
Four people are facing charges in connection with the Rhoden family murders in Ohio in 2016. It had been the biggest unsolved homicide case in Ohio’s history until the recent break. Eight members of the family were found shot to death execution-style in April of 2016. The suspects are all members of the Wagner family from South Webster. George Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward Wagner are charged with planning and carrying out the murders.