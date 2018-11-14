Additional Ballots Prove No Change in Election Outcome

Kanawha County Commissioners have counted about 1,700 votes that were not tabulated on Election Day last week, and WCHS TV reported the unofficial results did not change outcomes. For the House of Delegates 36th District race, Larry Rowe, Andrew Robinson and Amanda Estep-Burton remaining elected. Estep-Burton took a greater lead once all the ballots were counted. Ballots are saved on memory sticks. In precincts in Kanawha City and early votes at Elk Community Center, sticks were not processed initially. Kanawha County commissioners also reviewed the county’s 500 provisional or challenged ballots Tuesday as they were canvassing the results.