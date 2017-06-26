Airport That Serves Ski Resorts Gets New Funding

The Greenbrier Valley Airport has been awarded a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says the money will be used to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, improving safety for passengers and crews. Airport Director Stephen Snyder said without funding at the federal and state level, these projects would be impossible. The airport in Lewisburg serves the Greenbrier, Homestead and Snowshoe Mountain resorts.