Logan County Schools Ask for New Construction Company
Logan County’s school board will ask the state School Building Authority to nix the contract between Logan’s public school system and the construction management company the SBA had assigned to Logan. The Gazette-Mail reports work regarding a planned new elementary school in Chapmanville may not have been taken to the Logan board for approval. The SBA board awarded Logan $6.5 million in funding for the new elementary school. The state School Building Authority meets today.