Warning for Online Tobacco Scam

A word of warning is going out about an online tobacco settlement scam. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the promotion indicates money will be sent to individuals to receive payments from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement but it’s not real. Morrisey says there’s no way for payments to be made in that way, the money is given to states and territories. Morrisey says to contact his office with any questions and never pay money to someone you don’t know.