UC President to Retire in 2018

University of Charleston President Dr. Edwin Welch is retiring. Welch has been president at UC since 1989, and announced he will be retiring in June of 2018. According to the university, he is credited with reinvigorating the school from an enrollment of 736 full-time students when he arrived, to 1,848 in the fall of 2016, which is a school record. A news release announcing the retirement said, in his 28 years as president, Welch has spearheaded a number of campaigns to develop the UC campus, including securing the largest gift in the school’s history in 1994. Welch also spearheaded the $20.5 Wehrle Innovation Project.