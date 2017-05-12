Mason County Grandmother Faces Charges

A Mason County woman is facing charges after her grandchild died in a hot car. 65-year old Carolyn Davis of Point Pleasant is charged with child neglect after police said she left the child inside her hot car for an extended period of time. The criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court shows plice believe the child was in the car from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and the home where the car was located was filthy. One officer said it was the worst he had seen in 22 years on the job.