Two Women are Victims of a Violent Home Invasion in Mason County

Two men are facing charges after a violent home invasion this week. John P. Baxle and Brett A. Rogers were charged with burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny and kidnapping, according to criminal complaints filed in Mason County Magistrate Court. Baxley was additionally charged with sexual assault. Two women were home in Hartford when the two suspects broke in and bound them with electrical tape and sexually assaulted one of them. After several hours, the suspects stole everything of value in the home and a vehicle. They are in jail now.