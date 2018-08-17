Gun Found at TSA Checkpoint at Yeager Airport

Another gun was confiscated Wednesday at Yeager Airport. A TSA officer cited a man after spotting a handgun in a carry-on bag on the x-ray monitor, and that’s the third time in 2018 that TSA has stopped a gun from getting past the airport checkpoint. This time the man had a .32-caliber handgun in a carry on along with three empty magazines and told officers he meant to check it and forgot it was still in his bag. Six guns were discovered at Yeager in 2017.