Summer Meals for Kids

Thousands of West Virginia schoolchildren who would be at risk of not having enough to eat this summer will be able to receive meals through a federal program. The West Virginia Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition started its program Thursday at Elk Center Elementary in Charleston. The program aims to make sure children in lower-income areas continue to receive free, nutritious meals through the summer break.

An average 178 thousand West Virginia schoolchildren have access to free and reduced-price meals at school during the school year.