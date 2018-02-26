Suit Dismissed Against HBO Host

A West Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by coal company Murray Energy against HBO host John Oliver. A segment of Oliver’s Sunday show “Last Week Tonight” in June poked fun at Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray, who blames regulatory efforts by the Obama administration for damaging the coal industry. A Circuit Court judge in Marshall County, West Virginia, ruled that Murray’s company failed to state a claim. HBO had argued the show didn’t violate Murray Energy’s rights or those of Murray.