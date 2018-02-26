Hybrid Unit Makes More Arrests

The Charleston Police Department hybrid unit has been focused on downtown Charleston, and arrested 10 more people in an undercover sting Friday. Five arrests were made in the Transit Mall, three arrests were at or near the Charleston Town Center Mall, one was at Davis Park and another at 600 Shrewsbury St., according to a news release from the police department. A separate undercover sting was conducted Thursday where 14 others were arrested. Charges ranged from disorderly conduct, to marijuana possession, trespassing, and having an open container.