Kanawha Valley Maintenance – HELP ME!

It’s HOT – & you are afraid to check the mailbox because your electric bill is in there waiting for you?

Kanawha Valley Maintenance can help! Kanawha Valley Maintenance is a full-service HVAC contractor that has been a trusted source for top quality plumbing, heating & air conditioning services since 1991.

Proudly serving the Charleston & Ripley areas for more than 30 years. We are in the business of making your business or home as comfortable, healthy & energy-efficient as you want it to be.

And they want to help pay your SUMMER electric bill. Up to $500

Just fill out the form below. Tell us how much your Summer electric bill is!

And on Monday, August 25th – The WQBE Morning Air Show will select one entry at random

And PAY UP TO $500 on your bill.

Stay cool with Kanwaha Valley Maintenance and 97.5 WQBE!



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